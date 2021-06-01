Madison County DMV Office Announces Date to Re-Open to Public

Getty Images

At least one Central New York area Department of Motor Vehicles Office will soon be ditching the appointment-only scheduling and will fully re-open to the public.

Get our free mobile app

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville says the DMV office in Wampsville - located at 138 North Court Street - is set to re-open to the public and walk-ins on Monday, June 21, 2021.

A release from the county notes that all appointments at the Wampsville DMV booked through Friday, June 18 will still be honored, but will then re-open to walk-ins on the 21st. Hours of operation are 8:00AM - 3:00pm, Monday through Friday. The release notes the change is in response to Governor Cuomo's removal of the requirement that all local DMV office must go appointment-only.

Keville says the Wampsville office will still offer a drop box and pick up service. Additionally, the change allowing walk-ins only applies to Madison County residents. Out of county motorists still must schedule an appointment for the Wampsville office.

Meanwhile, a date to return to normal operation in Oneida County has not yet been made public. And, one of the county's DMV offices will actually be totally shutdown for the entire month of June.

Via OCgov.net/DMV:

All scheduled appointments at Rome DMV for the month of June will be contacted by Utica DMV staff to reschedule. The locked drop box and/or mail are still available for this office, please mail to Rome DMV, 301 W Dominick Street, Rome NY 13440. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Rome office is schedule to re-open in July 1, the site said.

DMV offices across New York State were shutdown in March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorists were encouraged to conduct any necessary business online through the state office. Later, local offices were allowed to open, but on an appointment only basis. Many who went online to book appointments at their local often found a two-to-three month wait, or more, to renew license, registrations and other typical DMV business.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

 

 

Filed Under: dmv, madison county department of health, rome dmv office
Categories: Featured, New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top