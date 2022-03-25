A Saint Lawrence County teen is dead after what appears to have been a suicide following a coercion scheme.

The New York State Police say they were called to a home in Lisbon, New York on March 3, 2022 for a reported suicide of an 18-year-old female. According to a written release the NYSP says that, according to their investigation, the young woman, identified as Shylynn Dixon, had allegedly shared nude photographs with at least one person online. That person then allegedly tried to coerce her "by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites."

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), State Police in Ray Brook say that the Facebook account used to threaten Dixon originated from an address in Pakistan. Working with its legal attaché in Pakistan, the FBI shared the information with the Federal Investigative Agency of Pakistan.

Law enforcement personnel in Pakistan then arrested two suspects. One has been identified as Sohail Khan of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The identity of the other suspect has not yet been released.

The New York State Police are thanking the FBI, Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, and the Federal Investigative Agency of Pakistan for their help in the case.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

