11 Companies That Hire Felons in Central New York

EVERYONE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE

If you or a loved one is trying to get their life back on track after spending some time incarcerated, it can be daunting to try to find employment after the fact. Certainly, some types of jobs might be a little more challenging to obtain. And feelings of shame and embarrassment might prevent someone from looking for a job at all, thinking that absolutely nobody will hire them.

A FRUSTRATING CYCLE

If nobody is willing to offer the felon employment, how are they supposed to approach any semblance of normalcy? A feeling of hopelessness in the job market could lead to some people going down a dark path once again.

But a past transgression doesn't mean employment is impossible. In New York state, there are plenty of companies that are willing to look past this in order to hire the right candidate.

IT'S A JOB-SEEKER'S MARKET

Let's be brutally honest here-- we're in a job-seeker's market right now. Employers can't afford to be as choosy with their candidates as they might've been in the past. This is good news for a felon trying to land on their feet.

There's always a chance small business in your neighborhood might be willing to look the other way, but there are also large corporations that won't immediately disqualify felons from employment. Working for a larger corporation means that certain benefits may come along with the job, making that more appealing to someone just coming out of incarceration.

Below are 11 companies known to hire felons on a case-by-case basis:

