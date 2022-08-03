Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome

You don't have to go to Vatican City in Rome, Italy to buy a Catholic confessional-- this one is available in Rome, New York! And it can be yours for just $15,000.

seller 25market on eBay seller 25market on eBay loading...

I found this rather unusual item on eBay. Here's what the seller says about it:

This spectacular confessional is from Italy and it dates from the early 1900's and has two sinner sides and the priest in the middle. It is made from solid oak finished to a warm medium color. It is easy to transport and install since it breaks down into manageable pieces. So, the question is- what would you do if you had a "confessional"?

seller 25market on eBay seller 25market on eBay loading...

I gotta confess: Aside from a church proprietor, I don't know who would be in the market for this. Maybe it can be repurposed into a bar? Or is that a sin? Actually, that sounds like the very definition of a sin. Maybe don't do that.

Here's another thing I'll confess that will probably send me straight to hell: I find a lot of Catholic iconography sorta creepy. I was raised a Catholic, and even went to Sunday school for a year, but... it didn't take. As soon as I was given the option to not do that, I did. So this confessional? I wouldn't want anything to do with it.

seller 25market on eBay seller 25market on eBay loading...

But hey, that's just me. If you're in the market for a very niche type of furniture, or maybe want to get some juicy gossip out of your friends and family, maybe this confessional is for you.

You can check out the original eBay listing here.

Check Out These 14 Upstate New York Churches For Sale Right Now! There are over 100 churches currently for sale in Upstate New York. Some are small and in rural settings, and some are big cathedral-like structures in big cities. Some have been renovated into private homes (see photos in the gallery). So, if you are looking for something a little different in the real estate market, here is a list of 14 churches for sale right now in Upstate, ranging in price from $25,000 to $750,000. Have a look!