NFL’s Saints Accused of Helping Shape Clergy Sex Abuse List

NEW ORLEANS - AUGUST 29: Archbishop Gregory Aymond stands inside the St. Louis Cathedral after giving mass in tribute for victims of Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints maintain their PR work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal.” But attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping decide “which names should or should not” be included in the archdiocese's list of credibly accused clergy. That list has become a key point in the controversy surrounding the team since news of the Saints emails broke last week. An AP analysis of the list of 57 credibly accused clergy found it underestimated the actual number by at least 20.

Filed Under: catholic church, new orleans saints, NFL
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top