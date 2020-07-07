Congressman Brindisi Telephone Townhall Today at 5:00

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is hosting another telephone town hall meeting this evening.

New York's 22nd District representative will also be joined by special guests, including Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, and an official from IRS.

Brindisi's office says the tele-town hall begins at 5:00 p.m.

You can RSVP for the town hall, or just dial-in when it starts at 5:00 by calling 855-614-0159.

