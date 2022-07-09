A Binghamton man is facing up to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of shooting a woman to death at a Conklin apartment complex in August of 2020.

The jury in the Murder and Attempted Murder trial of 47-year-old Lance Johnson quickly returned guilty verdicts on all counts Thursday morning after only hearing closing arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon, July 6, in Broome County Court.

Johnson was accused of murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks of Conklin, who was wounded in the incident two years ago.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

New York State Police were called to an apartment complex at 1205 Conklin Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. on August 7 of 2020 and found Salisbury dead at the scene and, the then 42-year-old, Brooks with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment of her injuries.

Johnson was located by Binghamton Police after the shooting and turned over to the New York State Police. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered in the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Stalking and evidence tampering.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Johnson had been stalking Brooks in July and the days leading up to the encounter at the Conklin Road apartment buildings where Salisbury and Brooks were shot.

Brooks was among those testifying in Johnson's trial.

Officials with Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak's office say the D.A. is expected to seek consecutive sentences for the multiple counts amounting to 55 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is presently set for October 7, 2022.

