Garth Brooks’ Message Of Love To Buffalo, New York [WATCH]

Fans of Garth Brooks got one of the most energetic and powerful concerts of all time in Orchard Park, New York this past Saturday night. The show at Highmark Stadium was one that was filled with laughter, singing and, at times, tears of sadness and joy. For those of us in attendance, we were able to witness an entertainer who is simply the greatest showman country music has ever had.

But beyond the glitz and glamour and thousands of screaming fans, there was underlying message that Garth Brooks made sure to include; love wins over hatred!

After the shooting in Buffalo on May 14th that killed 10 people and wounded three others, the world reached out in so many ways to help Buffalo and Western New York heal. I was wondering what Garth was going to do and how the megastar would handle things at his show. The backup singers and band members wore the "Choose Love" t-shirts that the Buffalo Bills released shortly after the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson. It was the perfect move for Garth's team and the ideal way to visually show their support. But hardly anyone could hold back tears when Garth shared his thoughts during his performance of the powerhouse hit, "The Dance".

I still have chills when I think about the show on Saturday. Yes, we all danced and sang and got rowdy like would you expect 50,000 plus country fans to do. But I walked away with a renewed confidence in who we are as a community and the LOVE truly is more powerful than hate.

Garth Brooks In Buffalo New York

Thank you Garth!

10 Tantalizing Tequila Cocktails In Buffalo, New York Thanks to our amazing and ever-growing food, restaurant, and bar scene, some of the most delicious cocktails starring tequila are made right here in the 716.