As Local, State, and Federal governments grapple with the impact mass shootings and domestic terrorism has had on our communities, one Buffalo resident has made sure her feelings are known to the United States Congress.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Zeneta Everhart, who is the mother of Zaire Goodman, an employee of Tops Markets who was shot by the Buffalo Mass Shooter and survived, spoke to Congress about the impacts her son, family, and city are feeling after 10 people lost their lives in an act of domestic terrorism that was filed by racism.

Just as Garnell Whitfield did when he spoke to Congress, Everhart pulled no punches when telling the United States House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee how she feels and what Buffalo is going through.

It is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire & all of the children & citizens in this country. You are elected because you have been chosen & are trusted to protect us but I say to you today, I do not feel protected.

-Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo Mass Shooting survivor

Everhart is a Buffalo resident who has dedicated her life to the city we all call home and currently works as the Director of Diversity and INclusion for New York State Senator Tim Kennedy. Prior to that, she served our community as a photographer and new producer.

To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you,” Everhart said. My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now, I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.

-Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo Mass Shooting survivor

Watch her powerful testimony for yourself below.

