Construction Begins On New Office Building At Griffiss Park

A beam raising ceremony was held today for the construction of a high-tech office building at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome.

Bonacio Construction purchased three acres of land from the Griffiss Local Development Corporation for Phase One of a project that will include a three-story, 45,000 square foot office building.

The cost of the project is $9 million and construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

The building will be leased by two tenants who serve the intelligence and cybersecurity industries.

The project is supported by a Payment in Lieu of Taxes from the Oneida County Industrial Development Agency.

The property was vacant and collecting zero tax revenue prior to this project.

“Even as the nation recovers from these difficult times, the Griffiss Business and Tech Park continues to generate economic benefits to the area. Griffiss Local Development Corporation Chair Elis DeLia said. "GLDC is proud to have another building contribute to local tax revenue, create jobs, keep businesses operating and reinforce the foundations of AFRL.”

