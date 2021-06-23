Phase One Complete On Air City Lofts In Rome

Bonacio Construction held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the completion of Phase One of the Air City Lofts in Rome.

The mixed-use apartment buildings are located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park on the former site of Building 240.

Bonacio Construction purchased 4.3 acres of land on Route. 825 from Griffiss Local Development Corporation in 2019 for the $20 million project.

Construction took about a year, with work continuing during the COVID pandemic.

Phase One includes two four-story mixed used buildings with ground floor commercial space and 84 units of upper-level apartments.

Crust Kitchen and Bar was recently announced as the first commercial tenant, featuring hand crafted soups, salads, sandwiches and a full bourbon bar

Construction of Phase Two is well underway and will include an additional 72 apartments and ground floor commercial space, and will be ready for occupancy in the Fall.

Additional commercial tenants will be announced this summer.

“Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony represents a milestone achievement for the Griffiss Park and the City of Rome." said Rome mayor Jacqueline Izzo. "The introduction of residential housing to the business park strengthens the opportunities for employers to recruit talented individuals who wish to live close to where they work. We held many focus groups over a twelve-month time frame with employee groups and human resources professionals throughout the Park who strongly advocated for newer modern housing options closer to the Griffiss Park. Bonacio Construction has delivered a phenomenal mixed-use development to the Park and the City of Rome that continues to exceed our expectations as new amenities and different styles of apartments are rolled out.”

Empire State Development provided $1.25 million in funding for the project.