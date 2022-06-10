Construction Begins To Improve Five Mile Stretch Of The Thruway

Construction is underway on an $84 million project that'll improve safety on a busy stretch of the New York State Thruway in Onondaga County.

Hochul says the project includes pavement reconstruction on a five-mile section of the Thruway, ramp reconstruction, the rehab of two bridges and one bridge replacement.

New guiderails and road signs are also going to be installed and vehicles will be routed around the construction work during each phase of the project.

The work will take place from in both directions between Exit 37 in Liverpool and Exit 39 in Warners.

"This infrastructure investment project on the Thruway in Onondaga County addresses aging infrastructure and further enhances the safety and reliability of our transportation system in New York State," Governor Hochul said. "Investing in infrastructure projects is essential to maintaining a modern and efficient roadway that connects our communities and transportation networks across the state. By strengthening our infrastructure through projects like these, New York is on the road toward becoming more efficient, competitive and prosperous."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matt Driscoll says with about 35,000 vehicles traveling that section of the Thruway each day, the improvements will support New York’s economy and keeps goods and services moving efficiently across the state.

Variable Message Signs have been illuminated and to advise motorists of the construction work. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are reminded that in New York State, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

The entire project is expected to completed in the fall of 2023.

