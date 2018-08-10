Construction On New Roundabout To Start In Coming Weeks

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (AP) — New York transportation officials are adding a roundabout near an upstate casino.

WSTM-TV reports construction on the roundabout at intersection of Routes 31 and 298 in Bridgeport will begin this month. The intersection is near the Point Place Casino.

Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney says the roundabout will provide a "safer, more efficient commute" for drivers.

The roundabout is part of a larger traffic project that includes new pavement markings and signage.

Officials say the roundabout will be finished by the end of August.