Contest: Why Do You Deserve Comets Tickets for Friday Night?

The Utica Comets will play at home on Friday night against Rochester and fans will be allowed inside the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time in more than a year.

Governor Cuomo has lifted restrictions to 10% of capacity, which means about 400 fans will be allowed to purchase tickets and enjoy the game. WIBX's Keeler Show would like to put you in the seats for the very first "fan included" Comets game.

Here's the how the contest will work. Call the Keeler Show on Thursday, April 8th between 6 and 9 am. Tell the Keeler Show why you deserve to win the tickets. It's that simple. At the end of the program, the Keeler crew will select one winner at random to receive the tickets and attend Friday night's game. Note, fans attending must show proof of the vaccine or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

One eligible contestant will win a pair of Comets tickets for Friday night's game. Be listening for the chance to call in on Thursday at 315-736-0186.

So, why do you deserve to win the tickets? I think we all deserve the opportunity to finally attend an event for the purpose of entertainment- with other people. It's been over a year and Friday night's game will be a significant step in the right direction towards moving us all closer to a real reopening.

Make sure you're listening on Thursday morning and get set to take a shot at winning Utica Comets tickets.

Update: The winner of the Comets tickets for Friday night selected by random drawing is Arvon "RV" Evans of Westmoreland. His name was selected by random drawing.