The finance of a convicted sex offender is herself facing charges as authorities say she was aware of the abuse, but failed to report it to authorities.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has charged 31-year-old Amanda Lewis of the town of Lee with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lewis' finance, Michael Provost, 35, was convicted last year on more than a dozen charges regarding the sexual abuse and sexual assault of minors. Provost, also from the town of Lee, was found guilty on seven counts each of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, and seven counts of sexual assault in the first degree, according to the Sheriff's office.

It is alleged that Provost's victims made Lewis aware that they were being sexually abused by her fiance, however, she did not report it or intervene, allowing for the abuse to continue, investigators say.

After being arraigned on the charges, with are class-A misdemeanors under New York State law, Lewis was released on an appearance ticket. Authorities say an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victims.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

