Convicted Utica Offender Admits to Having Nearly 10K Images of Child Porn on Laptop
A registered sex offender from Central New York is pleading guilty to child pornography charges following an investigation that took place from February 2020 through June of 2020.
John Seiselmyer, a 50-year-old of Utica, New York was sentenced August 2, 2022 to serve fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to downloading more than 9,000 pictures and 955 videos depicting child pornography.
The United States Department of Justice made the announcement shortly after the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown was the prosecutor in the case. According to the US DOJ "Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 25-year term of supervised release, which will start after Seiselmyer is released from prison, and order him to pay a $200 special assessment and restitution in the amount of $30,000."
Seiselmyer, who was convicted in 2007 on a charge of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree involving a victim under the age of eleven, will also be continued to register as a sex offender.
Several agencies assisted in the investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force including the Utica Police Department, special agents and investigators with the FBI, the New York State Police (troopers and Bureau of Criminal Investigation). The investigation was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.
Anyone with additional information on this case or any other involving child pornography should call police.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from The United States Department of Justice. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]