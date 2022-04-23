Cooperstown Officer, Former Otsego Deputy Charged After Gun Accidentally Discharged, Injuring Girl and Her Mom
An off duty police officer is charged after an accident involving his personal gun.
On Thursday, April 21, 2022 an officer with the Cooperstown Police Department who was formerly a deputy with the Otsego County Sheriff's Office was formally charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, a class A misdemeanor. following an indictment by an Oneida County Grand Jury.
In a written release the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NYSP BCI) in Oneida announced the arrest of 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri.
Cavalieri, who is from the Otsego County hamlet of Schenevus, New York, is facing the charge following the accidental discharge of his personally owned gun.
Police say that Cavalieri, was off-duty and attending an event at the Grape N Grog on Taberg Street in Camden on Saturday, September 12, 2020 when he accidentally discharged his firearm. The gun was in a pocket of his pants. When it discharged two bystanders were hit.
The victims, a 10-year-old girl and her mother, suffered injuries that were described by police as "minor." Both were treated at the scene and released.
At the time Cavalieri was working as an Otsego County Sheriff's Deputy.
He was arraigned in Oneida County Court an released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to answer the charge in court later this week.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]