Small New York Town Square Among Top 10 in Country
Bigger isn't always better. One small town in New York is being honored for having the best public square in the country.
Centerway Square, in the heart of Corning, New York, is among USA Today's Top 10 Public Squares in the country.
The town of Corning was revitalized in 1989 when two blocks of street were replaced with the pedestrian plaza known as Centerway Square. This brick-paved area features a 50-foot clock tower, street lamps and a covered stage for live events.
Market Street is Corning's historic main street. At the heart of it all, is the nationally recognized Centerway Square, with a clock tower serving as the focal point.
Christmas in Centerway Square
If you think Centerway Square is beautiful, you should see it during the holidays when it turns into a magical Winter Wonderland. Corning, New York, known as the Crystal City, sparkles during the Christmas season.
Corning Museum of Glass
The Stuben County town is home to the Corning Museum of Glass, a place where nearly half a million people from around the world visit every year. It began in 1951 by Corning Glass Works, now called Corning Incorporated, as a gift for the company’s 100th anniversary.
The Corning Museum of Glass is a not-for-profit museum dedicated to exploring a single material: glass.
Past National Recognition
This isn't the first national recognition the city has received. Corning has been cited several times by American Style magazine as one of the top twenty-five small city arts destinations in the U.S.