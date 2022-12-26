CNY Man Arrested: Over 400 Criminal Sexual Charges, 100 Counts of Rape
New York State Police have charged a CNY man with more than 400 criminal sexual allegations, including more than 100 counts of rape.
Troopers arrested 51-year-old Lauren Brooks after he was indicted by a Steuben County Grandy Jury for a series of alleged incidents involving a minor child between 2012-2016. At that time, Brooks lived in the town of Corning, but he currently lives in West Edmeston in Madison County, state police said.
According to New York State Police in Painted Post, Brooks' charges include:
- 1 count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st Degree, (class B felony)
- 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, (class A misdemeanor)
- 225 counts of Criminal Sex Act 2nd Degree, (class B felony)
- 73 counts of Criminal Sex Act 3rd Degree, (class E felony)
- 90 counts of Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony)
- 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony)
Following his arraignment, Brooks was being held in the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Investigators say their investigation is continuing and asked that "...anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks and has not come forward..." to contact NYSP at 607-962-3282.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]