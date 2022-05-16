WHAT?! Snake Usually in Southwest Slithering on the Loose in New York

Wait! Did someone say a snake is on the loose?

A snake native to the Southwest has been seen in the Northeast, a long way from home. A California kingsnake, which sounds scarier than it actually is, has been seen slithering around Corning, New York.

The Tanglewood Nature Center in Elmira, New York told My Twin Tiers, that it was "most likely someone’s pet that got too big and was released."

Popular Pets

The California kingsnake is one of the most popular pet reptiles due to its ease of care, attractive appearance, and docile demeanor, according to Wikipedia. Since it's usually found in the Western United States and Northern Mexico, it's not adapted for the Northeast climate and won't be able to live in this environment.

You can usually find the California kingsnake with dark and light bands ranging in color from black and white to brown and cream. The one in Corning is described as being two and a half feet long with a black and white pattern.

Don't Panic

Don't panic. Despite the California kingsnake being uncommon to our area, it's normally docile. But it may get aggressive if disturbed, according to Wikipedia.

They will often coil their bodies to hide their heads, hiss, and rattle their tails, which can produce a sound somewhat resembling that of a rattlesnake.

If the snake is found and captured, Tanglewood Nature Center has agreed to take it. But be careful. A large container with a lid and proper air holes is suggested if you happen to come across it.

