The World’s Most Beautiful KFC Is Located In New York State

What's being called "The World's Most Beautiful KFC" is set to open in New York State.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken in the Corning-Painted Post area also has a pretty cool nickname called the "Crystal Bucket." The name of course is a nod to Corning's nickname despite the Painted Post location, being world known for glass. People travel all across the world for the glass, and now they can be fed some finger licking good chicken:

“Distinctive and original, just like the iconic bucket, this new KFC features a unique design fitting for a region known for innovation,” said Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation, KBP Brands in a press release. “The community has been incredibly supportive, and we look forward continuing the area’s economic growth while providing a memorable new destination to bring people together while enjoying a great homestyle meal.”

The new location is at 243 North Hamilton Street and will open May 3rd. The restaurant is a 40-seat 2,542 square-foot restaurant where guests will find the latest design features from KFC’s new Next Generation concept. The Leader has amazing photos online you can check out, and fully understand why the restaurant is being called the most beautiful KFC in the world. You have to admit, the whole glass concept is pretty cool.

According to WENY, this KFC also plays off the fact this building was the former Chemung Canal Trust Company bank, there's a 'Vault Door' inside, beyond it houses the Colonel's Secret Recipe blend of 11 herbs and spices.

A Look Inside The New Popeyes New Hartford Location Popeyes in New Hartford is celebrating their grand opening on April 30. Keep in mind, construction is still going on, but here's a quick look inside so you can see what to expect.

The Tastiest Chicken Scarpariello You'll Ever Eat

11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.