Coronavirus Cases On The Increase In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department is reporting 167 positive coronavirus cases.

Health Director Eric Faisst says the number of new cases this past week have gone up five fold.

Faisst says the increase is due to several cases among residents and staff at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Chittenango.

He also says several workers at Green Empire Farms Greenhouse in Oneida have tested positive for COVID-19.

The death total in Madison County remains at five.