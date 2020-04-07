Coronavirus Deaths In New York See Biggest One Day Increase

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state has reached 138,836.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 5,489 New Yorkers have now died from the virus.

The increase of 731 deaths is the biggest one-day jump during the outbreak.

But the governor says projections show cases of coronavirus are reaching a plateau.

Cuomo again stressed the importance of social distancing,

He also said today the state has more than enough hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.