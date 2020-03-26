Coronavirus Deaths Increase In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of deaths from coronavirus in New York State is increasing.

Cuomo says the number of deaths has gone from 285 to 385.

The governor says over 37,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, while the state has done over 122,000 total tests so far.

Cuomo also says they’re starting to shift the coronavirus patient load from downstate hospitals to upstate hospitals.

Cuomo estimates the coronavirus pandemic will result in the loss of $10 to $15 billion dollars for the state.

He's not happy with the $5 billion New York State would receive from the federal stimulus package.