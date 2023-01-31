How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day.

Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning the use of fossil fuels in the state. Starting with the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the Empire State started the move away from natural gas, propane, gasoline, and other non-renewable energy sources.

The last several months have seen many debates about ending the use of gas and propane appliances, gas-powered yard tools, ATVs, cars and trucks with gasoline-powered engines, and more in New York. The New York State Climate Action Council has taken some recent tangible steps to make a fossil fuel ban in New York a reality.

If the rules are finalized as they stand today, starting in 2025 all new construction will need to be completed as fully electric, and local governments would not be allowed to issue building permits for construction unless they certify there would be no fossil fuel connections. Then starting in 2030, New Yorkers will not be allowed to purchase any new gas or propane equipment. So once your gas furnace, gas hot water tank, gas dryer, propane grill, or other fossil fuel-powered appliance needs to be replaced, it'll have to be replaced with an electric unit since fossil fuel-powered devices will be phased out and become illegal to use in New York.

Given that many homes may not be properly equipped to handle an increase in the electrical load, many New Yorkers will be forced to retrofit their house to use electric equipment instead of gas. But, how much would it cost to switch your home from gas to fully electric? The actual costs will of course vary depending on the individual home, but the Cadmus Group did a study of the potential costs in New York and Massassachutes to do the switch and it's not expected to be cheap.

Estimated Conversion Costs

$1,500 to $4,500 - Electrical system upgrade to 150 amps or more

$1,000 to $3,000 - Electric furnace

$500 to $800 - Electric hot water heater

$500 to $2,500 - Electric range

$2,500 to $20,000 - Cold climate air-heat pump

$15,000 to $30,000 - Ground-source (geothermal) heat pump

While there may be several state and federal subsidies available to help people make a transition from gas to electric, many of which have income restrictions, the switch may still cost $40,000 or more to overhaul the heating and cooking system of an entire home.

Unless preparations are made soon, many New Yorkers will find themselves in a tough spot when it's time to change over from gas to electric.

