New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.

While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

New York has already placed a future ban on most gas-powered off-road vehicles like ATVs and heavy trucks, and are looking towards banning yard tools like lawn mowers and leaf blowers as well.

Two New York Senate Bills S8198 and S6843B otherwise known as the Gas Transition & Affordable Energy Act and the All Electric Buildings Act would have a very big impact on how we heat our buildings and cook when inside them.

These bills remain in committee and are under debate, but if they are passed as they are, starting in 2024 any new building that is built would have to be fully electric. Additionally, local governments would not be allowed to issue building permits for construction unless they certify there would be no fossil fuel connections. That includes, but isn't limited to, the use of natural gas, propane, kerosene, and/or heating oil.

While the initial steps of this new law would only apply to new construction, starting in 2030 New Yorkers will not be able to purchase any new gas or propane equipment. So once your furnace or propane grill needs to be replaced, it'll have to be replaced with an electric unit since fossil fuel-powered devices will be phased out and become illegal to use in New York.

While this law has not taken effect yet, developers in Western New York are already beginning to build new apartments to be 100% electric.

New York City has already implemented many of the changes that are on the horizon for the entire Empire State, and that gives us a preview of what's to come for the rest of the state.

Do you think these measures will have a positive impact on climate change?

