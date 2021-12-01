County Executive Accused Of Stealing Campaign Funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York county executive has been accused of stealing $3,500 in campaign funds to pay off personal debts.

Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted.

James says the Republican could also be removed from office if convicted of the felony charges.

The Democratic attorney general's office says McLaughlin was arrested and indicted Wednesday on a count of third-degree grand larceny.

He was also charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

McLaughlin and his attorney Benjamin Hill didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

