Court Appearance Set For 4 Charged In NY Man’s Slaying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman, her boyfriend and her two sons are scheduled to appear in a Rochester court where they've been charged with killing the woman's estranged husband last year.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2mM6i6v ) that pretrial arguments are scheduled Monday in state Supreme Court in the slaying of Craig Rideout.

Authorities say his body was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a wooded area in the Finger Lakes region last summer. Officials say whoever killed him tried by disfigure his face by dumping a corrosive liquid on his head.

Charged with murder and evidence tampering in the case are Laura Rideout, Paul Tucci and Colin and Alexander Rideout.

Craig Rideout disappeared from his home in suburban Penfield last July. Authorities later said he had been strangled inside his home and suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

