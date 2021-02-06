COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Remain Steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and active cases have plateaued in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, but the rate remains much higher than the summer and fall, according to numbers released by the two counties on Saturday.

Oneida County added 80 new cases and Herkimer County added 44. 95 Oneida county residents are hospitalized with COVID and 28 Herkimer County residents remain in the hospital. Two Oneida County residents died of the virus on Friday.

Oneida County also reported that they are once again administering vaccinations at their county-run pods at MVCC and Griffiss Park. The county has now given out 6,098 first vaccination shots and 426 second-dose shots. There are no new appointments available.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo announced that people with certain underlying conditions including compromised immune systems and high blood pressure, can begin getting the immunization starting on February 15th.

New appointment opportunities for the vaccine are listed at Oneida County's website.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Feb. 5.

· 80 new positive cases, 18,491 total. 10 nursing home residents.

· 1,733 active positive cases.

· 2 new COVID-19-related deaths (both nursing home-related), 361 total.

· 85 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 74 at MVHS. 11 at Rome Memorial. 15 are nursing home residents. 10 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 16,397 positive cases have been resolved.

· 471,892 total negative results.

· 490,383 total tests.

· 1,733 in mandatory isolation.

· 718 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 02/06/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 44 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5114 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 300 Total Hospitalized: 28 Total number recovered: 4725 Covid Deaths: 79

Negative Covid-19 test results: 95011

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 612 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 400 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Feb. 5. Oneida County -Operated PODs

MVCC-Utica

First Doses Administered

New 0, total 4,005

Second Doses Administered

New 228, total 406

Griffiss-Rome

First Doses Administered

New 148, total 1,930

Second Doses Administered

New 0, total 0.

Total first doses administered: 6,098

6,098 Total second doses administered: 426

426 Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

New York State

SUNY Poly

Total vaccinated: Did Not Report

Did Not Report M VHS

First doses: 6,546

6,546 Second doses: 5,287

5,287 Total vaccinated: 11,833 total

11,833 total Rome Memorial Hospital :

: First doses : 2,771

: 2,771 Second doses : 1,365

: 1,365 Total vaccinated : 3,694

: 3,694 Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown