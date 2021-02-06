COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Remain Steady
The number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and active cases have plateaued in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, but the rate remains much higher than the summer and fall, according to numbers released by the two counties on Saturday.
Oneida County added 80 new cases and Herkimer County added 44. 95 Oneida county residents are hospitalized with COVID and 28 Herkimer County residents remain in the hospital. Two Oneida County residents died of the virus on Friday.
Oneida County also reported that they are once again administering vaccinations at their county-run pods at MVCC and Griffiss Park. The county has now given out 6,098 first vaccination shots and 426 second-dose shots. There are no new appointments available.
On Friday, Governor Cuomo announced that people with certain underlying conditions including compromised immune systems and high blood pressure, can begin getting the immunization starting on February 15th.
New appointment opportunities for the vaccine are listed at Oneida County's website.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Feb. 5.
· 80 new positive cases, 18,491 total. 10 nursing home residents.
· 1,733 active positive cases.
· 2 new COVID-19-related deaths (both nursing home-related), 361 total.
· 85 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 74 at MVHS. 11 at Rome Memorial. 15 are nursing home residents. 10 patients are hospitalized out of county.
· 16,397 positive cases have been resolved.
· 471,892 total negative results.
· 490,383 total tests.
· 1,733 in mandatory isolation.
· 718 mandatory quarantine.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Feb. 5.
- Oneida County-Operated PODs
- MVCC-Utica
- First Doses Administered
- New 0, total 4,005
- Second Doses Administered
- New 228, total 406
- Griffiss-Rome
- First Doses Administered
- New 148, total 1,930
- Second Doses Administered
- New 0, total 0.
- Total first doses administered: 6,098
- Total second doses administered: 426
- Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs
- New York State
- SUNY Poly
- Total vaccinated: Did Not Report
- MVHS
- First doses: 6,546
- Second doses: 5,287
- Total vaccinated: 11,833 total
- Rome Memorial Hospital:
- First doses: 2,771
- Second doses: 1,365
- Total vaccinated: 3,694
- Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown