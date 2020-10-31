COVID-19 Cases Continue to Grow in Oneida County

There's now a definite trend of increasing COVID-19 cases in Oneida County as another day of double digit increases is logged on Saturday.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an additional 33 new positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases were added as of noon Saturday. There have been 143 new positive cases since Monday and nearly 100 new cases the previous week. There were no new deaths and six of the new cases are from nursing homes.

There are 15 Oneida County residents hospitalized. 13 patients are at MVHS, one is at Rome Memorial Hospital and one is hospitalized out of the county.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

33 new positive cases, 2,812* total (*Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.) 6 are nursing home residents

261 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 129 total.

14 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

13 at MVHS. 1 at Rome Memorial 4 are nursing home residents.

1 patient is hospitalized out of county.

2,423 positive cases have been resolved.

219,169 total negative results.

221,981 total tests conducted.

261 in mandatory isolation.

1,306 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also five new public exposures.

Potential Public Exposures

10/23/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 34 Chenango Ave S., Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/06/20

10/24/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hobby Lobby

Address of exposure: 4605 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/07/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/07/20

10/29/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Shear Envy Salon

Address of exposure: 8623 Clinton St., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20

10/29/20

Time of exposure: 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Pumpkin Junction

Address of exposure: 2811 Graffenburg Road, Sauquoit

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20