COVID-19 Had Residents of These Upstate NY Towns Seeking Divorce

This is no secret, but COVID-19 was not easy on families across the world.

In a matter of days, we all went from "outdoor cats" to "indoor cats". Normal life had escapes, while life indoors did not. We worked from home, we ate meals at home, we slept at home...everything happened in one place, and whoever we lived with, we would see everyday.

This scenario proved to be too much for some people, and that's when people would begin to explore other options.

The web resource Divorce Answers tracked the amount of times that people in New York were searching online for a divorce lawyer, and broke down the numbers by city. They calculated the percentage of the population in that city that searched for a divorce lawyer, and ranked every city in New York by that percentage.

Specifically, the study was intended to track "Online divorce inquiries based on Google searches" from March 2020 through March 2022. The results were staggering, but more than anything, sad.

Life isn't meant to be lived indoors with the same person, day-in and day-out. Of course, you want to be able to spend large quantities of time with your significant other or partner, but it's equally as important to spend time away, interacting with other people, or spending time on your own.

This wasn't able to happen for the better part of two years, and the results are reflected in this study.

So, how did COVID-19 impact the "divorce lawyer" inquiries in the Capital Region? Five cities in this district cracked the top 100 in the state, based on the percentage of the total population that made that online search. Here are the five cities in the Capital Region that made the list and where they ranked in the Top 100, as well as a few other significant cities in the state that made the list, as well.

