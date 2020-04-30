COVID-19 Triggers More Media Consumption On Smart Speakers

As Americans are spending more time at home, that means they are engaging with more media at home. Most of that increased consumption is taking place on smart speakers.

Inside Radio reports that more than one-third of U.S. adult smart speaker owners are reporting that they are using their device more to listen to music, entertainment, and more news since the outbreak.

The new findings are from The Smart Audio Report from NPR and Edison Research. This study was conducted from March 31st- April 1st, 2020.

The national online survey of 1,660 U.S. adults age 18 and older found that 77% of Americans age 18 are experiencing a change in their typical routine due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as of April 1. Forty-one percent of U.S. adults say they are staying at home and not leaving unless it is an emergency, and 54% are only going to places they feel safe and/or are necessary

The full study is available online for you to read.

(Source Inside Radio)