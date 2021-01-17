COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday, January 17th

The weekend closed in a relatively quiet manner on Sunday for local health departments, but sadly, there were two new deaths (one in Herkimer County and one in Oneida County).

Oneida County reported 159 new COVID positive cases on Sunday and Herkimer County added 54 new cases. There are now 8,147 active cases in the region and 8,371 people are in mandatory quarantine.

165 Oneida County residents are hospitalized, 12 of them in hospitals outside the county. 60 Herkimer County residents are currently hospitalized. Oneida County also vaccinated 340 residents between their county pods at MVCC in Utica and at Griffiss Park in Rome.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 16.

• Oneida County-Operated PODs

· MVCC-Utica: 250 new

· Griffiss-Rome: 90 new

O Total Vaccinated: 2,800

• Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

· MVHS: 7,432 total

· Rome Memorial Hospital: 2,781 total

· Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 16.

· 159 new positive cases, 16,343* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive cases was removed from the previous total.)

O 8 are nursing home residents.

· 7,051 active positive cases.

· 1 new COVID-19-related death, 292 total.

O 153 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

O 136 at MVHS.

O 17 at Rome Memorial.

O 25 are nursing home residents. 12 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 6,500 positive cases have been resolved.

· 415,246 total negative results.

· 431,589 total tests.

· 7,051 in mandatory isolation.

· 1,329 mandatory quarantine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/17/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 54 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3899 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1096 Total Hospitalized: 60 Total number recovered: 2760 Covid Deaths: 43

Negative Covid-19 test results: 83764

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1320 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 200

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 670 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 170

Total New Positive Cases Today: 54 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3899 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1096 Total Hospitalized: 60 Total number recovered: 2760 Covid Deaths: 43

Negative Covid-19 test results: 83764

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1320 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 200

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 670 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 170