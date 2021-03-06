The new COVID numbers in Oneida remain steady and well below the winter spike the area experienced in December and January. In Herkimer County, the health department there is seeing a slight uptick in case, however the positivity rate remains low.

On Saturday, Oneida County reported 33 new positive cases and 563 active cases in the county, dramatically lower than December when active cases were over 9,000. There were no new deaths in Oneida County and 31 county residents remain hospitalized.

Herkimer County reported 19 new cases on Friday, and 12 new cases on Saturday, bringing their active positive COVID-19 cases to 71. There were no new deaths reported on Saturday and eight county residents remain hospitalized.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on March 5.

33 new positive cases, 19,613 total.

563 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 397 total.

31 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 28 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Health.

3 are nursing home residents.

18,653 positive cases have been resolved.

560,267 total negative results.

579,880 total tests.

563 in mandatory isolation.

660 in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 03/06/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 12 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5491 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 71 Total Hospitalized: 8 Total number recovered: 5322 Covid Deaths: 98

Negative Covid-19 test results: 109009

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 180 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 15

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 120 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 10