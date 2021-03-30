COVID-19 Vaccinations for 30-Plus, No Appointment Needed

If you're 30 years of age or above, you are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination and one local clinic is offering shots without an appointment. Primary Urgent Care at 1904 Genesee Street in South Utica is also offering the vaccine for those 18-plus with an underlying condition, or for those 18-plus employees who work directly with the public.

Primary Urgent Care at the 1904 Genesee Street location is the only facility in their group offering the no-appointment vaccine at this time.

On Monday, Primary Urgent Care Medical Director, Dr. Julieen Qandah, said their location will begin providing Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment needed, on these specific days: Tuesday, March 30th, Wednesday, March 31st, and Thursday, April 1st.

Vaccinations will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 8AM through 6PM. Vaccines are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, your second dose is guaranteed and scheduled at the time of your first dose appointment - 28 days later.

COVID Vaccines are eligible to:

Ages 30 and older

Anyone with comorbidities or underlying health conditions (Ages 18+)

Anyone who works directly with the public (Ages 18+)

Governor Cuomo announced on Monday that beginning April 6th, anyone 16 years of age and older will be eligible to get the vaccine in New York State. This week, County Executive Anthony Picente said that currently, 40-percent of Oneida County adults have received at least the first shot.