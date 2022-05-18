Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state.

According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.

Here are the Top 10 counties in New York State that have reported the most amount of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

1. New York City - 2.44 million cases

2. Kings County - 711,000 cases

3. Suffolk County - 449,000 cases

4. Nassau County - 430,000 cases

5. Westchester County - 267,000 cases

6. Erie County - 230,000 cases

7. Monroe County - 165,000 cases

8. Onondaga County - 122,000 cases

9. Orange County - 112,000 cases

10. Rockland County - 96,874 cases

According to the New York Times, there has been over a 30% increase in cases in New York State over the past 14 days.

On average, there have been over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state per day over the past two weeks. 24 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 which is a 38% increase from two weeks ago.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been over 5.3 million reported cases of positive COVID-19. 1 in 4 New York residents has tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Since the start of May, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases has increased on a more than average basis across the state.

Four counties in New York State are considered "Hot Spots" for COVID-19 based on the 7-day rolling average of positive cases. Those counties are Erie, Niagara, Warren, and Nassau.

For the latest COVID-19 information from the CDC, you can click HERE.

