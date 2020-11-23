COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 122 Percent In New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo says the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in New York has increased from 1,200 to 2,700 in the last three weeks.
Cuomo says the state could be at 6,000 cases during the highest socialization period of the year -- Thanksgiving through Christmas.
The governor is calling it a "dangerous situation."
He says this Thanksgiving isn’t normal, so let’s show thanks by keeping each other safe.
Cuomo says avoid gatherings, get tested, wash your hands often and wear a mask.
Meanwhile, Cuomo says the statewide positive infection rate is just below three-percent and there were 33 COVID fatalities on Sunday.
He also announced that parts of Syracuse will become an “orange zone.”
The "orange zone" also includes Solvay, DeWitt and Lyncourt.