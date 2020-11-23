COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 122 Percent In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in New York has increased from 1,200 to 2,700 in the last three weeks.

Cuomo says the state could be at 6,000 cases during the highest socialization period of the year -- Thanksgiving through Christmas.

The governor is calling it a "dangerous situation."

He says this Thanksgiving isn’t normal, so let’s show thanks by keeping each other safe.

Cuomo says avoid gatherings, get tested, wash your hands often and wear a mask.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the statewide positive infection rate is just below three-percent and there were 33 COVID fatalities on Sunday.

He also announced that parts of Syracuse will become an “orange zone.”

The "orange zone" also includes Solvay, DeWitt and Lyncourt.

House of worship are limited to 33% of their total capacity, down from 50%, and 25 people maximum

Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors

High-risk nonessential businesses are closed, including gyms and personal care providers like barbers and salons

Dining is limited to outdoors only with a maximum of four people per table.

Schools close for in-person classes and switch to remote learning

