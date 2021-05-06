COVID Positivity Rate Below 3 Percent In Every Region Of New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.27 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since October 22.

Cuomo says the 7-day positivity rate is 1.62 percent. That’s the lowest since November 3.

Western New York's 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.82 percent yesterday.

The governor says that means the positivity rate in every region of the state is below three percent for the first time since November 5.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley Region is 1.36 percent. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have fallen to 2,335, the lowest number since November 18.

There were 23 COVID-related deaths in New York yesterday. It's the lowest single-day death toll since November 10.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 203,644

Total Positive - 2,585

Percent Positive - 1.27%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 1.62%

Patient Hospitalization - 2,335 (-123)

7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization - 2,572

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -599

Patients Newly Admitted - 287

Number ICU - 605 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 371 (-8)

Total Discharges - 177,356 (+344)

Deaths - 23

Total Deaths - 42,185

"As we make progress defeating the COVID beast and the numbers continue to come down, we are incrementally reopening our economy based on the science and the data," Governor Cuomo said. "This is all good news, but we aren't through this pandemic yet and it's essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread."

