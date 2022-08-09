The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022

It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022.

You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.

One of the vendors at the Fair is known for their crazy concoctions that they serve up to fair-goers is Fried Specialties. In the past, they've done the "Sudden Death" burger, which was a burger with the bun replaced with bacon, the "Heart Attack" hot dog, which stuffed with chili cheese wrapped in entirely and bacon deep fried, and the "New York Harvester," a deep fried turkey sandwich.

So what do they have for 2022? Here's a look at some of the delicious crazy creations:

The first one is a smoreo which is a s'mores stuff between two Oreos deep fried topped with whipped cream chocolate glaze marshmallow cream and graham crackers:

Take a look at this, the second crazy choice. It's involves peach. It's deep fried Peach cobbler with caramel inside topped with whipped cream caramel sauce:

The third one will bring the heat for 2022. It's a Flamin code Peach which is jalapenos and bacon bits in Carmel stuffed in peach cobbler deep fried served with caramel glaze jalapenos bacon bits with a slice of peach flavored bacon to finish it off:

15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. Get everything you need for this year's fair, including tickets, at NYSFair.ny.gov.

