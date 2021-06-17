Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and WIBX launched a new program on Thursday- The Crime Stopper's Wanted Person of the Week.

Crime Stoppers is a non for profit, community run organization which accepts fully anonymous crime tips from the community and passes them on to law enforcement. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward, depending on if the person is captured. The cash reward is on a sliding scale based on the severity of the crime and importance of the tip.

Submitted by Rome Police

The first Wanted Person of the Week is William H. West who is wanted by the Rome Police Department.

Official Description: black male, 31 years of age, thin build, short hair, no facial hair.

According to Detective Commander Kevin James, West is wanted by the Rome Police Department on two active Arrest Warrants out of Rome City court. The first for Criminal Contempt - 1st degree (a class E felony) and Harassment – 2nd degree (a violation). These charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in April of 2021 where it was reported West made several threats to kill the victim and placed her in a headlock causing the victim to become fearful. There was an active Stay Away Order of Protection, out of Rome City Court, where the victim is the protect party.

The second warrant is also an active Arrest Warrant. This warrant is for Burglary – 2nd degree (a class C felony), Criminal Contempt 1st (a class E felony), and Criminal Obstruction of Breath (a class A misdemeanor). These charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in May of 2021 where it was reported West forcibly entered the victim’s residence. While in the residence West stated several times he was going to kill the victim, according to James. The warrant states that West slapped her, threw her to the ground several times and placed his knee on her chest. During the attack West also allegedly began to strangle the victim. The victim was able to escape his grasp and eventually to get to the front door where she called out for help. As the victim yelled for help, police say West fled the scene. There was an active Stay Away Order of Protection, out of Rome City Court, where the victim is the protect party.

Police say West frequents both Utica and Rome., WillIf anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William West please contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-730-8477 or on their website at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com. If you see West please do not engage him. Contact 911 and advise them of his location, description of clothing and vehicle description if applicable.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

Crime Stoppers- This Person is Wanted on Criminal Charges by Rome Police