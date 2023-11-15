Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week from City of Oneida
Police in Oneida are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on a bench warrant issued in Oneida City Court.
39-year-old Mark J. Morey Jr. is a white male, 5' 4" and 170 pounds, wanted on a warrant stemming from weapons charges after an incident on September 21st in the city of Oneida.
WANTED BY THE ONEIDA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Mark J. Morey Jr.
DOB: 02/12/1984 (39yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’4, 170 lbs, blond/bald, blue eyes, tattoos on neck
Location: Unknown
Charges:
Stemming from an incident on September 21st, 2023, in the City of Oneida:
- Oneida City Court – Bench Warrant (issued 10/12/2023):
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (class E felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Ladd added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about Smith, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
