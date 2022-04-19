Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals in Heartbreaking Post That One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the soccer star wrote in a statement signed by him and Rodríguez. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The family also thanked the doctors and nurses who have taken care of and supported them and asked for privacy as they process the death of their child.

Ronaldo's statement ended with a message for their son. "Our baby boy, you are our angel," he wrote. "We will always love you."

Read his statement, below:

Friends and supporters rushed to Instagram to wish the mourning family well and send messages of love their way.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to confirm that he and Rodríguez were expecting twins in October 2021.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo of the smiling couple and an ultrasound. "Our hearts are full of love ... we can’t wait to meet you."

In late 2022, Ronaldo and Rodríguez posted a gender reveal to Instagram and confirmed that they were expecting both a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez are parents to their daughter Alana, according to the Daily Mail. The world-renowned soccer play is also father to a son named Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

The couple first met at a Gucci store where Rodríguez worked in 2016, according to Bustle. They were spotted out and about together later that same year, which spurred relationship rumors.

Although they have denied marriage rumors in the past, Bustle notes that they do plan to exchange vows in the future.

Our hearts go out to Ronaldo, Rodríguez and the rest of their family.