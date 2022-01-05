Cuomo Accuser: Dropping Case Shows Why Victims Stay Silent
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor’s decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.
Brittany Commisso was one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned.
She released a statement Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation.
Commisso said the criminal justice system needs to do better.
Cuomo has denied the allegation, and has had no comment on the latest development.
He resigned in August.
Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet
On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.
From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.