Cuomo Adds Five States To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List
Governor Andrew Cuomo has added five states to New York state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.
Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming have been added while no areas have been removed.
The full, updated travel advisory list:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Cuomo said.
Cuomo has also announced that New York has now conducted 10-million coronavirus tests.
The governor says 0.89 percent of yesterday’s nearly 84,000 COVID-19 tests were positive.
Total hospitalizations were at 470 and there were three COVID deaths yesterday.