Cuomo Adds Five States To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo has added five states to New York state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming have been added while no areas have been removed.

The full, updated travel advisory list:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Cuomo said.

Cuomo has also announced that New York has now conducted 10-million coronavirus tests.

The governor says 0.89 percent of yesterday’s nearly 84,000 COVID-19 tests were positive.

Total hospitalizations were at 470 and there were three COVID deaths yesterday.