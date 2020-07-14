Cuomo Adds Four States To Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that four more states meet the metrics to qualify for the state’s travel advisory.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled from those states which have significant COVID-19 community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Delaware has been removed from the travel advisory list, which totals 22 states.

Yesterday, Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will begin today at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State.

The governor also released the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Cuomo says over 60,000 tests were performed yesterday and 912 tests, or 1.5 percent, came back positive.

Hospitalizations are at 820 and there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday.

Cuomo also says coronavirus infection rates are alarmingly rising among 20 somethings in New York.