Cuomo Adds New State To Quarantine List

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York State.

Cuomo says nearly 71,000 tests were conducted on Monday and 746, or just over one-percent, were positive.

Total hospitalizations are at 568 and there were three COVID fatalities yesterday.

The governor has added an additional state to New York’s quarantine list – Rhode Island.

Visitors from those states are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Delaware and Washington, DC have been removed from the list.

"Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City," Cuomo said. "But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory.

Here's the updated list: