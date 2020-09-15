Cuomo Adds Six State To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List
Governor Andrew Cuomo has removed six states from New York State’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory requiring 14 day quarantines.
Those states are California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio.
Puerto Rico has been added back to the list.
"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Cuomo said.
Here's the full updated travel advisory list is below:Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
Meanwhile, Cuomo says of the nearly 74,000 tests reported yesterday, 766 or one-percent were positive.
There were 11 COVID deaths statewide on Monday.