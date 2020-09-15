Cuomo Adds Six State To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo has removed six states from New York State’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory requiring 14 day quarantines.

Those states are California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio.

Puerto Rico has been added back to the list.

"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Cuomo said.

Here's the full updated travel advisory list is below:Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Meanwhile, Cuomo says of the nearly 74,000 tests reported yesterday, 766 or one-percent were positive.

There were 11 COVID deaths statewide on Monday.