Cuomo Adds Two New States To Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

Of the nearly 67,000 tests conducted on Monday, less than one-percent were positive.

New York has been below one-percent positivity on testing for 11 straight days.

Total hospitalizations were at 537, but there were eight COVID fatalities yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cuomo announced that Delaware and Alaska have been added to New York’s travel advisory, requiring visitors from those states to quarantine for 14 days.

Here is the full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,"Cuomo said.