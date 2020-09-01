Cuomo Adds Two States To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List
Governor Andrew Cuomo has added two more states to New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.
Visitors from Alaska and Montana must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.
No areas have been removed.
Here's the full Travel Advisory List:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
"As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, Cuomo says New York state’s infection rate has now been below one-percent for 25 straight days.
Total hospitalizations were at 432 and there were three COVID-19 deaths on Monday.