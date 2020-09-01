Cuomo Adds Two States To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo has added two more states to New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.

Visitors from Alaska and Montana must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.

No areas have been removed.

Here's the full Travel Advisory List:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

"As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says New York state’s infection rate has now been below one-percent for 25 straight days.

Total hospitalizations were at 432 and there were three COVID-19 deaths on Monday.