Vice President Joe Biden is joining Governor Cuomo in calling for a $15 an hour minimum wage for New York State.

The current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.

Cuomo says he rejects critics who claim this will cost jobs and his plan would be to phase in the wage increase. “If you work full time, you shouldn’t have to live in poverty – plain and simple,” said Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo's announcement comes on the same day that Acting State Labor Commissioner Mario Musolino signed an order designating a $15 per hour statewide minimum wage for fast food workers – the level recommended by a State Department of Labor wage board earlier this summer.